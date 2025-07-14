Strahm walked two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Padres.

Strahm threw just seven of 16 pitches for strikes, but he was able to avoid giving up a run to preserve a thing lead. He's on a six-inning scoreless streak, during which he has picked up two saves and one hold while adding a 7:4 K:BB. Strahm is at a 3.29 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB with six saves, 10 holds and four blown saves over 38.1 innings this season. The Phillies' closer role is a committee at this point, but Strahm has been more reliable than Jordan Romano or Orion Kerkering in recent weeks.