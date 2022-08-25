Vierling will start in right field and bat seventh in Thursday's game against the Reds.
Vierling will pick up his third consecutive start in the outfield after going 3-for-7 with a home run, a triple, a walk, two RBI and an additional run over the past two contests. Though he's been seeing steady time in the outfield of late, Vierling will soon be relegated to sharing center-field duties with Bradley Zimmer. Bryce Harper (thumb) is expected to come off the 60-day injured list as soon as Friday and will settle in as the Phillies' full-time designated hitter, at which point Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos will have to play regularly in left and right field, respectively.
More News
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Heads to bench vs. righty•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Starting again Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Slugs three-run homer•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Back in bench role in Marsh's debut•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Nabs fifth steal•
-
Phillies' Matt Vierling: Sitting out series finale•