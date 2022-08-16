Vierling will start in left field and bat ninth Tuesday against the Reds.
Vierling will pick up his sixth consecutive start Tuesday, as he continues to remain the primary beneficiary of Kyle Schwarber's (calf) ongoing absence. Unless Schwarber requires a trip to the injured list, however, Vierling should move back to a fourth-outfielder role before long. Vierling hasn't helped his case for earning more playing time once Schwarber is back in action after going 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts in the previous five games.
