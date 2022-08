Maton will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Reds.

After going 2-for-7 with a walk, two RBI and a run while picking up starts in left field and at second base in the final two games of Philadelphia's weekend series with the Mets, Maton will stick in the lineup as the Phillies welcome the Reds to town. Maton and Bradley Zimmer should be candidates to pick up more work in the outfield while Brandon Marsh (ankle) is on the injured list.