Maton is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Maton will take a seat against southpaw Nick Lodolo, ending a streak of three consecutive starts for the 25-year-old. With Philadelphia optioning Darick Hall to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Maton could have a fairly clear path to playing regularly against right-handed pitching in the short term, but his opportunities will likely take a hit when Bryce Harper (thumb) returns from the 60-day injured list next week.