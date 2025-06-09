Kemp went 0-for-2 with a walk and was caught stealing in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.

Kemp has started at third base in both of the Phillies' games since he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, but he's still looking for his first MLB hit, having gone 0-for-5 with three strikeouts between those two contests. With Alec Bohm shifting over to first base after Bryce Harper (wrist) was placed on the injured list, Kemp could have an opportunity to play regularly while he's up with the big club, though he may have to fend off Edmundo Sosa for playing time in the infield. The 25-year-old Kemp posted a 1.010 OPS and 11 steals in 58 games for Lehigh Valley this season and had an .881 OPS in 123 games across four levels of the minors in 2024, though he's been old for his level throughout his minor-league career.