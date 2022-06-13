The Phillies activated Marchan (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

With J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs locked in as the top two catchers on the depth chart, the Phillies didn't have a spot on the 26-man active roster for Marchan, whose 20-day rehab window came to a close. He'll likely play on a regular basis at Lehigh Valley, with whom he slashed .235/.366/.412 in 10 games during his rehab assignment.