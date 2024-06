The Rays traded Cardenas to the Phillies on Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Cardenas has spent all season at Triple-A Durham, where he has slashed .281/.346/.530 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI across 205 plate appearances. The 26-year-old outfielder will likely report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley upon joining the Phillies, and he could make his MLB debut later in the year if he continues to be productive at the plate.