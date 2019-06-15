Kingery went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to Atlanta.

That's now four homers in four games for Kingery, pushing his slash line on the season up to .330/.369/.652. The 25-year-old has emerged as an everyday player in 2019 after his lackluster rookie campaign -- which, for the moment, puts him in center field until some of the Phillies' other outfield options get healthy.