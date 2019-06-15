Phillies' Scott Kingery: Power surge continues
Kingery went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to Atlanta.
That's now four homers in four games for Kingery, pushing his slash line on the season up to .330/.369/.652. The 25-year-old has emerged as an everyday player in 2019 after his lackluster rookie campaign -- which, for the moment, puts him in center field until some of the Phillies' other outfield options get healthy.
More News
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Delivers three-run homer•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Launches two homers in wild loss•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Slugs fourth home run•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Will man center against southpaws•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Likely in line for everyday role•
-
Phillies' Scott Kingery: Parked on bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.