Kingery will wear a contact lens this season to correct the blurry vision that affected him late in 2019, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kingery went through a series of tests during the offseason which revealed a minor vision issue in his right eye. The problem isn't bad enough for him to require contacts for everyday activity, but a baseball player trying to hit major-league pitching requires more perfect vision than most of us do in our daily lives. In theory, improved vision could help Kingery achieve a second straight breakout season, but given that the issue was apparently minor and didn't pop up until late in the year, it's probably not wise to adjust his projections too much.