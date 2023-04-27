Walker (forearm) could make his next scheduled start after an encouraging visit with the Phillies' medical staff Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It was determined that an MRI was unnecessary after Walker was examined and then played catch without issue Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. He made an early exit from his start Wednesday against the Mariners due to right forearm tightness, but for now it would appear that the discomfort was only a minor scare. If he does indeed stay on his normal turn, Walker would face the Dodgers in Los Angeles next Monday.