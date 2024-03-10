Walker averaged just 89.4 mph with his four-seam fastball during Saturday's Grapefruit League debut versus the Blue Jays, Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The right-hander allowed one run on two hits and one walk while notching three strikeouts over two innings. Both Walker and Phillies manager Rob Thomson were unconcerned about the righty's low velocity, noting that Walker hasn't thrown much this spring due to a sore knee and also being away for personal reasons. Walker's velocity was down in 2023 after he lost about 20 pounds last offseason, but he put that weight back on this winter in hopes of regaining the zip on his fastball. His velocity will be worth tracking in the next couple weeks.