Walker (11-4) took the loss Thursday versus the Brewers after he gave up four runs on six hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out six.

The 30-year-old entered the contest with victories in seven straight starts and had a 1.84 ERA during that span, but Milwaukee tagged him for four runs while Corbin Burnes shut down the Philadelphia offense. Walker still pitched well for the most part, but Christian Yelich gave the Brewers all they would need with a three-run homer in the third inning. The surging Orioles are likely up next for Walker, who has a 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 94:42 K:BB over 107.1 innings this season.