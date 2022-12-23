Scott cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Thursday.
Scott was designated for assignment Friday and went unclaimed on waivers. He threw 12 innings in the majors with San Diego in 2022 and posted a 6.75 ERA and 2.08 WHIP.
