Walton (undisclosed) has gone 4-for-19 with two doubles in five games since being reinstated from Single-A Clearwater's temporary inactive list July 9.

Walton was on the inactive list for just four days before making his return to the Clearwater lineup. The 19-year-old outfielder is slashing .238/.319/.393 with two home runs and four stolen bases over 94 plate appearances on the season for Clearwater.