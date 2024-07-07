Single-A Clearwater reinstated Walton (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list Thursday before placing him on the temporary inactive list Friday.

Walton went 2-for-6 with a double and a run scored in his return to the Clearwater lineup Thursday in a 12-3 win over Dunedin, only to be deactivated a day later. The outfielder had previously missed just under two months of action with an undisclosed injury. He's slashing .246/.347/.415 with two home runs and four stolen bases across 75 plate appearances on the season with Clearwater.