Turner went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and steals in Tuesday's 15-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Turner notched his fourth multi-hit effort in June and is now slashing .313/.377/.500 with two homers, five RBI, 12 runs, four steals and a 5:10 BB:K over 53 plate appearances since June 1. He already has as many steals in 12 games this month as he had in April and one more than he had in May. He seems to be picking things up after a sluggish first couple of months and is now slashing .249/.297/.394 for the year.