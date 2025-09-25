Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Thursday that Turner (hamstring) will not be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, and he's not sure whether the shortstop will return at any point during the weekend series versus the Twins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The good news is Turner had another good workout Thursday and Thomson is adamant that his starting shortstop will be ready for Game 1 of the NLDS on Oct. 4. Ideally, Turner will be back at some point this weekend in order to knock rust off before the playoffs, but the primary goal is to have him ready for the postseason. He's been sidelined for much of September with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain.