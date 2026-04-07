Phillies' Trea Turner: RBI in comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Turner went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Monday's 6-4 win against the Giants.
Turner has been batting lead-off every game this season for the Phillies and starting at shortstop. The two-time All-Star won the National League batting title last season, but is off to a slower start with a .279 and only three RBIs. As his power diminished, Turner was still a menace on the bases while ranking at the top of the sprint speed leaderboard, even with missing most of September with a hamstring injury.
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