Turner went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in Friday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.

Turner took Grant Holmes deep in the third inning for his third long ball of the season. It was also the shortstop's first multi-walk game of the 2026 campaign, as his on-base percentage has now eclipsed the .300 mark. Turner is slashing a disappointing .229/.302/.362 across 116 plate appearances, with three homers, nine RBI, 15 runs scored, three stolen bases and an 11:22 BB:K.