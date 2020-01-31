Phillies' Trevor Kelley: Designated for assignment
Kelley was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Friday.
Kelley was claimed off waivers from the Red Sox in December but will be bumped from the 40-man roster after the Phillies claimed Reggie McClain from the Mariners in a corresponding move. Kelley allowed eight runs in 8.1 innings in his debut last season.
