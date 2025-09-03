McCutchen went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Dodgers.

McCutchen kept a Pirates' rally going in the first inning with an RBI single and reached base for the sixth straight game. He hasn't hit for much power but has otherwise remained productive, recording 16 RBI and nine runs scored across 22 games since Aug. 1. McCutchen remains a near-everyday player, but he could lose some at-bats down the stretch if the Pirates hope to get extra playing time for the likes of Nick Yorke or Cam Devanney.