Hedges is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

The Pirates' recent decision to promote top catching prospect Henry Davis hasn't affected Hedges, as the Bucs have instead elected to let the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft get his feet wet in right field and at designated hitter in his first taste of the big leagues. As such, Hedges and Delay have remained the Pirates' top options behind the plate, with the former garnering each of the last three starts at catcher. Hedges will give way to Delay on Thursday while the Pirates and Padres conclude their series with a day game after a night game.