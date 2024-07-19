Falter (triceps) threw a live batting practice session Thursday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Falter looked healthy during the session and the team will discuss next steps for the left-hander in the next day or two. Falter has been sidelined since early July with left triceps tendinitis.
