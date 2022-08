Gamel went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over Cincinnati.

Gamel singled three times and posted his first three-hit outing since May 7. He also swiped his fifth bag of the year and first since July 26. He's now gone 18-for-60 (.300) with 14 RBI and eight extra-base hits through 16 games this month.