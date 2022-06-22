Gamel (hamstring) reported to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment with the affiliate, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Gamel has been on the 10-day injured list since May 29 with a strained left hamstring, so the Pirates will likely keep him on assignment in Indianapolis through the weekend before considering activating him. Though the 30-year-old was playing regularly against right-handed pitching prior to landing on the shelf, Gamel could have to settle for a reserve role once reinstated with the rebuilding Pirates perhaps inclined to give younger players a look in the outfield. All of Jack Suwinski, Bligh Madris and Calvin Mitchell are probably viewed as higher-priority options than Gamel at this point.