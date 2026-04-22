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Lowe (knee) is starting at second base and batting second in Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Lowe was held out of Tuesday's lineup while managing left knee discomfort, but the veteran has been given the green light to return for Wednesday's contest. He is slashing .267/.375/.600 with seven home runs, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored over 88 plate appearances this season.

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