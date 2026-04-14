Lowe went 3-for-5 with a home run, a walk, five RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 16-5 win over the Nationals.

Lowe powered Pittsburgh's offense again Monday, driving in five runs and capping the club's 10-run sixth inning with his sixth homer of the season, a three-run shot off Brad Lord. It was the veteran second baseman's second hit of the frame and moved him into a tie for second in MLB in home runs. Lowe has been on an absolute tear with three homers and 10 RBI over his last two games, becoming the first player in Pirates history to record five RBI in back-to-back games. Through 65 plate appearances in 2026, the 31-year-old is slashing .278/.400/.678 with 14 RBI and a 186 wRC+, looking every bit like one of the league's most productive bats.