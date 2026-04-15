Lowe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

Lowe entered play Tuesday batting .105 with zero extra-base hits and a 0:6 BB:K across 19 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Lefty PJ Poulin served as the opener for the Nationals, and Lowe took him deep on a 78 mph sweeper on the seventh pitch of the at-bat in the bottom of the first inning. It was Lowe's seventh homer of the season and fourth in the last three games. Lowe later walked and scored in his second plate appearance but was pinch-hit for in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and left-hander Mitchell Parker on the mound for Washington. Nick Yorke promptly grounded into an inning-ending double play. Perhaps Lowe's first-inning long ball off the lefty will get him more chances to face southpaws moving forward. Lowe is slashing .268/.397/.679 with seven homers, 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and an 11:14 BB:K across 68 plate appearances.