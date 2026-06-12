Pirates' Brandon Lowe: Homers in loss

Lowe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 8-6 loss to the Dodgers.

Lowe has gone 6-for-33 (.182) over nine games in June, though all six knocks have gone for extra bases (two homers, four doubles). The second baseman helped the Pirates put a dent in a five-run deficit, though they ultimately never caught up. On the year, Lowe is batting .249 with an .858 OPS, 16 homers, 45 RBI, 42 runs scored, 16 doubles and a triple over 63 contests. He has yet to attempt a stolen base, but he's on pace to reach the 30-homer mark for the second year in a row and the third time in his career.