Lowe went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 11-7 loss against the Mets.

Lowe made an immediate impact in his Pirates debut, launching a pair of homers in his first two at-bats, a two-run bomb in the first inning and solo shot in the third. It marked the ninth multi-homer game of the 31-year-old's career. If he can stay healthy, Lowe's power should remain a key asset for Pittsburgh after he hit .256 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI a season ago.