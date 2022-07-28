The Pirates placed Reynolds on the paternity list Thursday.
Since Reynolds will be away frrom the Pirates for 1-to-3 days while he awaits the birth of his child, the Pirates recalled Bligh Madris from Triple-A Indianapolis to add reinforcement to the outfield. After being activated from the injured list Monday, Reynolds started in both of the Pirates' last two games and went hitless in eight at-bats to drop his season average to .254.
