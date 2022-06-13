The Pirates plan to call up Wilson from Triple-A Indianapolis to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh is expected to designate Wilson as the 27th man for the twin bill, so he'll likely be sent back to Triple-A immediately after the spot start. Wilson submitted a 3.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 16:3 K:BB in 19 innings in his three starts for Indianapolis after losing his spot in the big-league rotation and getting optioned to the minors May 23.