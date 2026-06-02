Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Activated from restricted list

The Pirates activated Mlodzinski from the restricted list Monday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

Mlodzinski's stay on the restricted list lasted 24 hours after he expressed frustration following his removal from the Pirates' rotation with the activation of Jared Jones from the injured list this past weekend. Mlodzinski is now putting his feelings aside and said Monday that he's willing to do whatever he can to help the team, as he's now going to come out of the Pittsburgh bullpen. The right-hander's stuff (92 Stuff+) has graded well below average this season as a starter. He's also given up a ton of hard contact with a second-percentile hard-hit rate of 50.9 percent. Mlodzinski was more effective as a reliever and spot starter prior to 2026.