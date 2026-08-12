Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Another start on tap Wednesday

Mlodzinski will start Wednesday's game against the Marlins in Miami.

Mlodzinski rejoined the rotation last week after the Pirates shut Mitch Keller down for the season Aug. 3 due to a right arm teres major muscle injury. While making his first start since May 25 in last Friday's 6-4 loss to the Mets, Mlodzinski dropped to 6-4 on the season while yielding five earned runs on seven hits and one walk across three innings. He threw 63 pitches in that outing but should be able to push up into the 70-to-80 range Wednesday as he builds back up following his extended stay in the bullpen.