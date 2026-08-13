Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Battered for loss

Mlodzinski (6-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over 2.1 innings as the Marlins secured the 8-2 win. He struck out one.

Mlodzinski has only pitched 5.1 innings and has given up nine runs in his first two starts since May 25. With Mitch Keller shut down for the rest of the season (arm), Mlodzinski has gotten the chance to start for the Pirates, but has suffered two losses with significant damage. Even with the rough appearances, the righty is scheduled to start agains next week versus the Tigers.