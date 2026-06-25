Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Earns second save

Mlodzinski threw three 3.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts while allowing two hits to earn the save Wednesday against the Marners.

Mlodzinski continues to serve in a bulk relief role, this time following Braxton Ashcraft while finishing off a blowout win for the Pirates. He earned his second save in the process and has not been charged with an earned run in each of his last three appearances. However, Mlodzinski's fantasy relevance remains limited because he's pitching only once a week on a starter's schedule, yet with lesser volume.