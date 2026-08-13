Pirates' Carmen Mlodzinski: Routed in loss

Mlodzinski (6-5) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on five hits and three walks over 2.1 innings in an 8-2 loss to the Marlins. He struck out one.

Mlodzinski has only pitched 5.1 innings and has given up nine runs in his first two starts since May 25. With Mitch Keller (arm) shut down for the rest of the season, Mlodzinski clearly hasn't been able to capitalize on the recent pair of starting opportunities that development has afforded him. Despite the consecutive rocky outings, the right-hander is likely to remain in the rotation and make his next start next week versus the Tigers.