Mlodzinski allowed one run (none earned) on one hit while striking out three across four innings Sunday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Mlodzinski has served in a multi-inning relief role for most of the summer after beginning the year in the rotation. He was tabbed to start a bullpen game Sunday and pitched well in the role, generating 14 called and swinging strikes on 44 pitches while also getting six groundball outs. The Pirates' rotation is in flux after Andrew Heaney was shifted to the bullpen, but Mlodzinski is in the mix to stick in the rotation for the final six weeks of the regular season.