Pirates' Chris Devenski: Close to mound work

Devenski (illness) is expected to resume throwing bullpen sessions during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

Devenski was cleared to resume all baseball activities May 13, but he appears to have been limited to throwing off flat ground since that date. While the right-hander looks poised to take the next step in throwing program by getting back on a mound, he's still likely at least a couple weeks away from being ready for action with the Pirates. Before landing on the injured list May 7 due to an undisclosed illness, Devenski surrendered two earned runs on five hits over 2.1 innings in three appearances out of the Pittsburgh bullpen.