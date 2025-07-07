Pirates' Colin Holderman: Activated and optioned
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Pirates activated Holderman (thumb) from the 15-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Holderman has been shelved since late May with right thumb inflammation. While he is now healthy, the Pirates have elected to keep him at Indianapolis where he had been on his rehab assignment rather than adding him back to the big-league bullpen.
More News
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Won't throw for seven days•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Consultation for thumb on tap•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Activated from IL•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Making rehab outing Saturday•