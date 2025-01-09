Holderman signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Pirates on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Despite missing several weeks in August with a wrist injury, 2024 marked the best season of Holderman's three-year career. He finished the year with a 3.16 ERA and 1.31 WHIP alongside a 56:25 K:BB over 51.1 innings and is likely to reprise his role as a setup man in 2025.