Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Holderman hasn't made a Grapefruit League appearance since last Tuesday while he recovers from a virus, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

A bug seems to be making its way around the Pirates' spring facility in Bradenton, Fla., as Shelton also noted that infielder Liover Peguero hasn't been available since last Wednesday due to an illness. Assuming Holderman is able to make a full recovery by the end of the week, he should still be in good shape to travel north with the Pirates for the start of the regular season.