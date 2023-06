Holderman (wrist) is expected to be activated off the injured Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

If that is indeed the case, it will be just a minimum 15-day IL stint for Holderman to heal a bout of right wrist inflammation. The 27-year-old has posted a 4.01 ERA and 28:7 K:BB in 24.2 innings this season out of the Pirates' bullpen.