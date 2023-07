Joe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Guardians.

Joe has slipped into a short-side platoon role since the start of July, as he's started only three of 14 games. In part, that's been caused by the promotion of Henry Davis, but Joe has also slumped considerably. Tuesday's homer was his first since May 30, and since June 3 he has hit only .218 with a 28.6 percent strikeout rate across 87 at-bats.