Pirates' Dario Agrazal: Clears waivers
Agrazal cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Agrazal remains with the Pirates' organization and will join the team's big-league camp as a non-roster invitee. His absence from the 40-man roster will make it harder to win a big-league job this spring, though his chances were already miniscule at best as he's yet to reach Triple-A and recorded an unimpressive 3.99 ERA for Double-A Altoona last season.
