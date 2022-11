The Reds traded Moreta to the Pirates on Friday in exchange for infielder Kevin Newman.

Moreta was on the shuttle between Triple-A and the majors throughout last season, making 35 appearances for the big-league team (one start) and another 28 for Louisville. The 26-year-old right-hander averaged 96 mph with his fastball in the majors last season and can pull the string with the slider and changeup around 85-88 mph.