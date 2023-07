Moreta allowed zero hits and zero walks while striking out three over 1.1 scoreless innings Friday against the Angels.

Following a rough June that saw him allow 10 runs over 10 innings, Moreta has allowed only one run with a 0.72 WHIP and 13 strikeouts through 8.1 July innings. While currently holding a middle-relief role in Pittsburgh, continued impactful outings could lead to a rise in role if the Pirates trade away closer David Bednar and/or setup man Colin Holderman continues to struggle.