The Pirates reinstated Santana (personal) from the bereavement list Sunday.

Pittsburgh optioned right-hander Kyle Nicolas to Triple-A Indianapolis to clear room on the 26-man active roster for Santana, who had been away from the team since Tuesday while tending to a personal matter. David Bednar scooped up a save Wednesday, but he took a loss in a non-save situation Saturday to potentially reopen the door for Santana to factor into the team's closing picture. Prior to going on bereavement leave, Santana had gone 3-for-3 in save chances while posting a 1.46 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 12.1 innings.