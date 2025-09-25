Santana gave up a run on two hits in 1.1 innings Wednesday to blow his third save of the season in a 4-3 extra-innings win over the Reds. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander got taken deep by Tyler Stephenson in the ninth inning to tie the game at 2-2, only for the Pirates to pull out the win in the 11th. Santana may not have a classic closer's arsenal, averaging 94.8 mph on his fastball, but he's been very effective this year in a high-leverage role, recording four wins, 15 saves and 12 holds with a 2.24 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB through 68.1 innings.